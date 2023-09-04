Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Fasting to Rasa Lila Key Rituals and Traditions

Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated with immense enthusiasm and devotion across India and among Hindu communities worldwide. The festivities commence at midnight, the time of Lord Krishna's birth, and continue throughout the day. Here are some key aspects of the celebration:

Fasting: Many devotees observe a fast on this day, consuming only water and fruits until midnight when the birth of Lord Krishna is celebrated with grandeur.

Midnight Aarti: At midnight, temples and homes resound with melodious bhajans (devotional songs) and prayers. The deity's idol or image is bathed, adorned, and offered special sweets, symbolizing the birth of Lord Krishna.

Dahi Handi: In Maharashtra and other regions, young men form human pyramids to break the "Dahi Handi" (pot of curd) suspended high above the ground. This reenacts Lord Krishna's mischievous childhood escapades of stealing butter and curd.

Jhanki and Processions: Elaborate jhankis (tableaux) depicting scenes from Lord Krishna's life are set up in temples and homes. Processions with beautifully decorated idols of Lord Krishna and Radha are taken out, accompanied by music and dance.

Feasting: A sumptuous feast is prepared with a variety of dishes, especially butter, milk, and sweets, as these were Lord Krishna's favorites.

Rasa Lila: In some regions, enactments of Lord Krishna's playful dance with the gopis (milkmaids) known as "Rasa Lila" are performed