Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Five Must-Visit Historical Places for Krishna Devotion During Festival

Krishna Janmashtami, the special celebration of Lord Krishna's birthday, is a time of deep devotion and lively festivities for Hindus across India. This year, it falls on September 6th and 7th, and it marks Lord Krishna's 5250th birth anniversary according to the Hindu calendar. People from all walks of life come together to commemorate this joyful occasion with a lot of enthusiasm. Several sacred places hold a special significance during these celebrations.

Krishna Janmasthan – Mathura

Mathura in Uttar Pradesh is believed to be where Lord Krishna was born. Krishna Janmabhoomi, a holy place, is said to have been built around the jail where Lord Krishna was born. This sacred spot includes the Keshavdeva Temple, which has the main shrine marking Lord Krishna's birthplace, and the Bhagavata Bhavan. On Janmashtami, the temple is adorned beautifully, and many devotees gather to witness the midnight celebration of Lord Krishna's birth.

Banke Bihari Temple – Vrindavan

Vrindavan, very close to Mathura, is another important city in Lord Krishna's life. It's where Lord Krishna spent his childhood days. In Vrindavan, Banke Bihari temple holds special events for Krishna Janmashtami. The idol of Bihariji installed in the temple is the one granted to Swami Haridas by the celestial couple Shyama-Shyam themselves. As per the temple trust, submitting to the desire of devotees the Lord appeared in person with his divine consort and left back a black charming image before disappearing.

ISKCON Temple

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), known for its temples around the world, celebrates Krishna Janmashtami with great enthusiasm. Devotees sing devotional songs, dance, and perform skits, creating an atmosphere of devotion and joy. Special offerings are made in all ISKCON temples on this special day. One of the highlights of Janmashtami at ISKCON temples is the 'Dahi Handi' event, where groups of young men form human pyramids to break a clay pot filled with butter or curd, reenacting Lord Krishna's playful childhood adventures.

Gokul Temple

Gokul, located 16 kilometers from Mathura, is believed to be Lord Krishna's birthplace. This is where Lord Krishna, as a baby, was secretly raised by his foster mother, Yashoda. According to the legend, Lord Krishna's father, Vasudeva, exchanged him with the baby daughter of Nanda and Yashoda to protect him from King Kansa. Lord Krishna spent his childhood and teenage years in Gokul, enjoying life to the fullest, even though he faced danger a few times. The Gokul Temple celebrates Krishna Janmashtami with a lot of enthusiasm.

Dwarkadhish Temple

Dwarkadhish Temple, situated in Dwarka, Gujarat, is believed to have been established over 2500 years ago by Lord Krishna's great-grandson, Vajranabh. This stunning temple is perched on a small hill, and visitors need to climb more than 50 steps to reach it. The temple is adorned with beautifully carved walls surrounding the main shrine, where the idol of Lord Krishna is placed. There are also smaller shrines for other deities around the temple complex. Devotees come in large numbers to Dwarkadhish Temple to take part in the grand celebrations of Krishna Janmashtami.

Krishna Janmashtami is more than just a festival; it's a deeply spiritual and cultural event that brings millions of devotees together to celebrate the divine birth of Lord Krishna. From Mathura, where he was born, to Vrindavan, where he grew up, and beyond, every place connected to Lord Krishna resonates with devotion and respect on this auspicious occasion.