Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Myths About Lord Krishna's Raas Leela

Hindu festival of Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami, Gokulashtami, Krishnasthami, or Srijayanti, commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. Occurring on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha during the Bhadrapad month, falls on September 6 and 7 this year.Lord Krishna was born in Mathura and was then carried away across the Yamuna river to a small village of Gokul. It was in Gokul and adjacent places like Vrindavan where Lord Krishna used to perform His leelas (plays). Vrindavan was one of the favourite spots of the Lord where He performed His Raas Leela with Radha and other Gopis of Gokul.In Vrindavan, Lord Krishna is known by the name of Shri Banke Bihari. It is believed that till this day, the lord comes down to this place and performs Raas Leela with the Gopis. There is a small grove in Vrindavan, which is known as the Nidhivan. Locals believe that Lord Krishna comes down every night to this place and plays His divine flute. With the tune, the trees of the groves turn into humans and start dancing. They go back to their former state in the morning.



Nidhivan

Nidhivan is a small grove which is filled with small green trees which are weird in their shape. The branches of these trees are entangled with one another. On a closer look, they even appear to be like human figures. After 8 in the evening, no human being is allowed to enter the forest. In fact, not even animals go near the forest in the evening. Anyone who ever went to the place after sunset has been either found blind, deaf, dumb or even dead in some cases.

The Mystery Of The Trees

The trees of Nidhivan have a peculiar feature. The branches are all entangled with one another which makes them look like they are hugging each other. It is believed that these trees are actually the Gopis or Krishna's female friends who come to life after evening. They dance with the Lord and play with Him throughout the night. Again in the morning, they turn into trees. That is why the trees seem to be in a dancing position and seems to have changed their shapes every day.

Krishna's Flute

According to popular myths, Lord Krishna comes every night to Vrindavan and plays His flute. People have reported hearing a divine sound of the flute coming from the forest.