Krishnagiri to launch intensive awareness drive at Anganwadis to curb sex determination, selective abortions

Chennai, Nov 29 The Krishnagiri district administration is set to launch an intensive awareness campaign across Anganwadi centres in selected blocks to curb sex determination practices and gender-selective abortions.

The initiative follows alarming data indicating a skewed gender ratio, rising incidents of child marriage, and increasing teenage pregnancies in several pockets of the district.

Krishnagiri Collector C. Dinesh Kumar said the administration has already been conducting decoy operations through the Health Department, leading to the arrest of those involved in illegal sex-determination activities.

He noted that the upcoming awareness drive is aimed at strengthening preventive measures and sensitising communities at the grassroots level.

According to the Collector, blocks and villages with a history of a skewed gender ratio and high vulnerability among young girls have already been identified.

“Awareness programmes on the PCPNDT Act will be organised in these areas. More posters and information materials will be displayed in Anganwadi centres and schools. We have already released awareness posters against child marriage and crimes against children. To prevent the misuse of scanning facilities for sex determination, additional steps will be taken soon,” he said, stressing that long-term social change is essential to curb such practices.

Krishnagiri Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai said the police force has been conducting programmes on child marriage, child abuse, and drug awareness among students. Using data provided by the Health Department on areas reporting the lowest sex ratios and the highest incidence of child marriage, the police will join the district’s coordinated awareness efforts.

He added that sensitisation programmes will also be conducted for police personnel and health workers to improve vigilance against illegal scanning activities.

Health Department officials said block-level data on skewed gender ratio trends and suspected sex-determination cases is being compiled and will soon be shared with the district administration.

Officials pointed out that sex-selective abortions often occur in families where the pregnant woman already has one or two daughters.

In many such cases, the existing children attend Anganwadi centres, and the families visit these centres regularly, making Anganwadi-based interventions crucial.

The renewed district-level campaign comes at a time when concerns over sex-selective abortions have intensified.

Recently, a 34-year-old woman from near Kaveripattinam, who already had two daughters, reportedly underwent three abortions, with the latest identified as a sex-selective procedure.

The incident prompted an enquiry by health authorities, highlighting the urgent need for targeted community-level awareness initiatives.

