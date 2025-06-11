KSCA and I invited Guv to RCB players' felicitation at Vidhana Soudha: CM Siddaramaiah

Chikkballapura (Karnataka), June 11 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday clarified that Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot came to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's felicitation event held on the grand steps of the Vidhana Soudha at the invitation of the KSCA and also on his request.

He was speaking at a press conference held in Gauribidanur.

"On June 4, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and RCB organised a felicitation programme for RCB players. At 11.29 AM that day, A. Shankar and E.S. Jayaram from the KSCA invited me and requested me to attend. I agreed to it.

"Afterwards, they informed me that they had invited the Governor. The reports in newspapers and media stating that the Governor came on his own were incorrect," CM Siddaramaiah said.

"Govindaraju, who was the Chief Minister's Political Secretary (then), called the Governor and handed the phone to me. At that time, I also invited him, saying I was heading to the programme and asked him to join," CM Siddaramaiah added.

"The Governor also arrived at the programme. The felicitation programme at the Vidhana Soudha concluded in 20 minutes," the CM stated.

He further stated that he was issuing this clarification because media and TV news channels had reported that the Governor came on his own to the Vidhana Soudha.

CM Siddaramaiah informed that Rs 25 lakh each had already been given to the families of those who died in the stampede.

Earlier, responding to accusations of protocol violation and alleged disrespect shown to Governor Gehlot at the event held on the grand steps of the Vidhana Soudha to felicitate the RCB players, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Monday that he did not know who invited the Governor to the event.

The Governor was reportedly made to wait on stage for the players, and Congress leaders allegedly ignored him while taking selfies with the players.

Further, responding on the availability of funds for Kannada development, CM Siddaramaiah stated that if the Kannada Development Authority requires funds, they will be provided and asserted that grants for Kannada development would never be denied for any reason.

Dwelling on other issues, CM Siddaramaiah said that there was a demand to form a new district in Belagavi, and a decision would be made after holding a meeting with MLAs, Ministers, and MPs regarding this.

Responding to media questions about the public's expectations from the Cabinet meeting at Nandi Hills, the CM said that the Cabinet meeting related to Bengaluru's division is scheduled for June 19 and topics to be raised there will be discussed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor