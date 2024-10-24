KSRTC Bus Accident: One Dead, 20 Injured After State Transport Bus Overturns in Vijayanagara (Watch Video)

A woman was killed and more than 20 people were injured after a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus overturned near Sattur village in Harappanahalli taluk in Karnataka on Thursday afternoon, October 24. The accident occurred when the driver lost control of the bus, and it overturned.

Visuals From Bus Accident Site

#WATCH | Karnataka | One passenger died and 20 were injured after a State transport bus met with an accident near Suttur village, Vijayanagar, say Police pic.twitter.com/3lR6iAxy6p — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2024

The deceased woman has been identified as Hanumakka (45) of Sattur village, who was travelling in the same bus. The incident took place at Araseikere police station. More than 20 passengers in the bus were injured and one is in critical condition. The injured were rushed to the Davangere district hospital for treatment. The tragedy occurred when the KSRTC bus was moving from Davangere to Harappanahalli.