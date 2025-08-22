KSUM targets Middle East with new startup cohort

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 22 ( IANS) The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), the state government’s nodal agency for entrepreneurship and innovation, has announced a new initiative to help Indian startups tap into the rapidly growing logistics and supply chain ecosystem of the Middle East.

In partnership with Startup Middle East and with Transworld Group as the strategic industry partner, KSUM has launched the Supply Chain & Logistics vertical under its 2025 Industry Cohort Programme. The initiative will support ten high-potential Indian startups in entering the UAE and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) markets.

The programme is designed to unlock pilot projects, foster strategic partnerships, and open up investment opportunities with leading logistics players in the region. Focus areas include digital freight platforms, AI/ML-driven supply chain visibility, cold chain efficiency, port and yard digitisation, last-mile delivery solutions, and automation of cross-border compliance.

KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika said the initiative would serve as a launch pad for Indian startups looking to expand globally. “This flagship market acceleration programme bridges startups with strategic business opportunities, mentorship from industry leaders and global experts, partnerships, investor engagement, and sector-specific collaborations. It will build a strong pipeline of Indian innovation for the Middle East’s fast-growing logistics and supply chain sector,” he said.

The Supply Chain & Logistics vertical is part of a wider programme that also includes Food & AgriTech and TravelTech cohorts. Each vertical will feature ten market-ready startups with strong potential to scale in the region.

KSUM said the initiative will also provide tailored support for market entry, localisation, and regional scaling, while creating direct pathways for startups to connect with GCC-based logistics technology and infrastructure investors.

With the UAE and GCC increasingly positioning themselves as global logistics hubs, the new cohort is expected to give Indian startups a competitive edge in accessing one of the world’s most dynamic trade ecosystems.

