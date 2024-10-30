KT Rama Rao's brother-in-law appears before police in farmhouse party case

Hyderabad, Oct 30 Raj Pakala, brother-in-law of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader, KT Rama Rao, on Wednesday appeared before the police in connection with the Janwada farmhouse party case.

Accompanied by his lawyer, he appeared before Mokila police in response to the notice issued to him.

A team of police officers headed by Narsingi Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ramana Goud, was questioning him.

He was being questioned on the basis of the statement of Vijay Madduri, who tested positive for drugs during the test conducted after a raid at Raj Pakala’s farmhouse.

Police on the intervening night of October 26 and 27 had raided Raj Pakala’s farmhouse located at Janwada near Hyderabad, where a party was on.

Police found 21 men and 14 women at the party. As Vijay Madduri, one of the party attendees tested positive for cocaine, Raj Pakala and Vijay Madduri were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

As the Excise Department officials also found unauthorised use of liquor at the party, Raj Pakala was also booked under the Excise Act.

According to police, seven foreign liquor bottles, ten loose Indian liquor bottles and other gaming-related items were also found from the farmhouse.

A First Information Report (FIR) under Sections 25, 27, and 29 of the NDPS Act and Section 3 and 4 of the Telangana State Gaming Act was registered at Mokila Police Station against Pakala Rajendra Prasad alias Raj Pakala and Vijay Madduri.

The Excise Department registered a separate case against Raj Pakala under Sections 34 A and 34(1) r/w 9 of the Excise Act.

Excise Circle Inspector Srilatha said farmhouse supervisor Karthik is the accused number one (A1) in the case while Raja Pakala is accused number two (A2).

Police on Monday had issued a notice under Section 35 (3) of BNSS, directing Raj Pakala to appear for questioning before the Investigation Officer.

However, Raj Pakala approached the Telangana High Court, challenging the notice.

The court gave him two days to appear before the police.

K.T. Rama Rao termed the allegations against his brother-in-law politically-motivated.

He claimed that the Congress government was indulging in a witch-hunt to silence their voice against the alleged failures and corruption.

