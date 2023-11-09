K'taka AAP files complaint with ICMR against ex-BJP minister Sudhakar

Bengaluru, Nov 11 The Karnataka unit of AAP on Thursday filed a complaint with the ICMR demanding criminal proceedings against former health minister and senior BJP leader K. Sudhakar in connection with an alleged scam in Kidwai Cancer Hospital.

AAP state organising secretary B. T. Naganna stated that the party's legal team had filed a complaint with the ICMR.

"The complaint has been filed with ICMR to register a criminal case against former Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar, Kidwai Memorial Trust Hospital (KMTH) former director C. Ramachandra, and BMHS owner S.P. Rakshit. It urged for the immediate dismissal of the MoU between KMTH and BMHS. It has also demanded that criminal cases be filed against all those involved in the scam and that the illegal funds be recovered by confiscating their properties," Naganna said.

AAP state youth wing president and party legal team lawyer Lohith J. Hanumapur said the party would soon "expose" the system under which private laboratories are being given the contract for Disease Diagnosis Section in all government health and medical department hospitals in the state.

He urged the government to take immediate action to stop the ceaseless looting of taxpayers' money by these private laboratories.

Recently, the AAP held a press conference to "expose" the scam and released supporting documents of 330 pages.

The party had alleged that the hospital had conducted "illegal" Covid-19 tests and engaged in fraudulent transactions worth hundreds of crores of rupees.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor