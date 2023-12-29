K'taka AAP lodges police complaint against RSS functionary over comment on Muslim women

Bengaluru, Dec 29 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Karnataka on Friday filed a police complaint on Friday against Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, a top RSS functionary in the state, for making a statement that 'Muslim women have found permanent husbands only after the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi'.

The complaint has been lodged at the Sheshadripuram police station in Bengaluru by Usman Narasimhaiah, a leader from the minority wing of AAP.

Narasimhaiah alleged that Prabhakar Bhat made derogatory remarks against Muslim women at the Hanuma Sankeerthna Yatra programme in Mandya city, as he sought strict legal action against the RSS man.

"The Hanuma Sankeerthana event was organised in respect of Lord Hanuman, who helped Lord Ram bring Sita back from Lanka. At that event, Prabhakar Bhat inappropriately said that Muslim women found permanent husbands only after the arrival of PM Modi.

"Issuing such a statement is unpardonable. Why are the BJP leaders silent? The minority wing of the BJP no longer exists... They are all working like labourers for money," Narasimhaiah said.

According to the AAP leader, Prabhakar Bhat has humiliated women, the community, and religion.

"People who make such statements should be deemed as anti-national and anti-religion. Prabhakar Bhat should be arrested immediately, and legal action should be initiated against him," he said.

Prabhakar Bhat had reportedly made the statement in reference to the ban on triple talaq.

