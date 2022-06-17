K'taka Anti Corruption Bureau raids 80 locations

Bengaluru, June 17 Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths were on Friday conducting raids across 80 locations in Karnataka connected to 21 government officials.

The raids have been conducted in connection with amassing of wealth disproportionate to the income of the government officials.

Including Bengaluru, the raids are underway in 10 districts of the state, with some 300 officers deployed.

Residences of the officials of the rank of superintendent engineer, assistant engineer, police inspector and case workers have been raided.

In Bengaluru, the ACB sleuths are conducting raids in 10 locations in connection with four officers.

Documents belonging to a sub registrar office of the Revenue Department have been found in a retired officer's residence.

The ACB officers are also conducting raids on the residence of Janardhanam, a retired registrar of evaluation in Bengaluru North University.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor