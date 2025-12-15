K'taka Assembly pays tribute to veteran Cong leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa, passes condolence resolution

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 15 The Karnataka Assembly paid tribute to veteran Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa by adopting a condolence resolution on Monday. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and leaders from the opposition hailed his contributions to society and the party. Speaker U.T. Khader, while condoling his death and recalling his contributions, adjourned the House till Tuesday morning.

Speaking while supporting the condolence resolution moved in the Assembly following the demise of Shamanur Shivashankarappa, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recalled his long public life and service. He said that the social, economic and educational development of Davanagere district was largely due to the contributions of veteran leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

He said Shamanur Shivashankarappa entered the Assembly at the age of 63 and was elected as MLA six times. He also served as a Member of Parliament and had a long and distinguished political career. He was the president of the All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha and had begun his public life as a member of the Davanagere Municipal Council in 1969, later serving as its president.

Through the Bapuji Educational Institutions in Davanagere, he established several institutions, including engineering and medical colleges, and transformed the district into an educational hub. As an entrepreneur, he left a distinct imprint in the social, economic and educational spheres, the Chief Minister said.

Siddaramaiah noted that when the textile sector began to decline, Shamanur Shivashankarappa gave Davanagere a new brand identity. He had also served as the treasurer of the All India Congress Committee for a long period and was known for maintaining cordial relations with everyone, earning the reputation of being an “ajatashatru” (one without enemies).

Recalling personal memories, the Chief Minister said that whenever he visited Davanagere, he would stay at Shamanur Shivashankarappa’s guest house and, at his insistence, dine at his residence. He also remembered celebrating his own 75th birthday in Davanagere.

Shamanur Shivashankarappa was always ready to extend a helping hand to people in distress. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he spent more than Rs 6 crore to arrange oxygen supplies, Siddaramaiah said.

The Chief Minister further recalled that when he had earlier served as Chief Minister, Shamanur Shivashankarappa was a minister in his Cabinet. During the Cabinet reshuffle in 2016, he had requested that his son, S.S. Mallikarjun, be made a minister. Mallikarjun is currently serving as a minister in the present Cabinet.

Siddaramaiah said that when he visited Shivashankarappa in the hospital about 15 days ago, he was not in a condition to speak. “With his passing, we have lost a people’s leader. I pray that God gives strength to his family and lakhs of followers to bear this grief, and may his soul rest in peace,” the Chief Minister added.

The Leader of the Opposition, R. Ashoka, said, “Whenever I would casually ask him when he planned to retire, Shamanur Shivashankarappa would say that he wanted to remain in public life for as long as he lived. Even at the age of 94, he maintained that he would contest another election. He was a strong personality. If one looks at his life from the beginning, his achievements speak for themselves.”

Ashoka said that when one travels through Davanagere city, the institutions and hospitals established by Shivashankarappa can be seen on both sides of the road all through. He noted that Shivashankarappa placed great importance on education. Beginning his public life as a corporation member and later serving as its president, he went on to become a Cabinet Minister.

Describing him as a stern leader, Ashoka said that as the president of the Akhil Bharat Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha, Shivashankarappa spoke without fear or hesitation, and no one ever objected to his statements.

Minister for Food V. Muniyappa stated that Shamanur Shivashankarappa never practised discrimination and followed the principle of equality.

Veteran politician and six-time Congress MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday evening. He was 94.

The veteran leader had been admitted to the hospital on October 23 and was suffering from age-related ailments.

Shivashankarappa represented the Davanagere South Assembly constituency at the time of his death and had also served one term as a Lok Sabha member from the Davanagere Parliamentary constituency. He was a towering figure in Karnataka politics, known for his long public life and grassroots connect.

His son, S.S. Mallikarjun, is the Minister for Horticulture in the Congress-led Karnataka government, while his daughter-in-law, Prabha Mallikarjun, is a Lok Sabha member representing the Davanagere constituency.

Rahul Gandhi took to X said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Shamanur Shivashankarappa ji. A steadfast Congressman, he dedicated decades of his life to public service with unwavering commitment. His contributions to Karnataka and to the Congress are immense and will be remembered with respect."

The mortal remains were kept at the residence of Shamanur’s son and Minister S.S. Mallikarjun, where family members and admirers paid their last respects.

