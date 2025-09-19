K'taka bank robbery case: Bag with 6.54 kg of gold and cash seized in Maharashtra village

Vijayapura (Karnataka), Sep 19 The Karnataka Police investigating the daylight SBI bank robbery case reported from Chadachana in Vijayapura district, in which the accused looted Rs 1.4 crore in cash and 20 kg of gold earlier this week, have recovered a bag containing 6.54 kg of gold and cash at a village in neighbouring Maharashtra, officials said on Friday.

Vijaypura Superintendent of Police (SP) Laxman Nimbargi said that the bag, which contained part of the looted gold and cash, was seized from Hulajanti village in Solapur district in neighboring Maharashtra.

The bag was found on the terrace of a dilapidated building in the village.

Detailing the sequence of events that led to the recovery, SP Nimbargi said, "The police department formed eight teams to investigate the SBI bank robbery that took place on September 16. Three armed robbers threatened the bank staff and the public before escaping with Rs 1.4 crore in cash and 20 kg of gold. The investigation is being carried out from all angles."

"Within 90 minutes of the incident, the vehicle used by the robbers to flee to Maharashtra was traced to Hulajanti village. The car met with an accident, following which one of the robbers argued with the villagers. At that point, he threatened the locals and fled. When the police team reached the spot, 21 packets containing gold ornaments and Rs 1.3 lakh in cash were found inside the abandoned car," the police officer added.

He also said, "The investigation was intensified after this development. With the coordination of Solapur police, barricades were erected around the village to prevent the robbers from escaping, and a search operation was launched. On Thursday evening, the police recovered a bag containing 6.54 kg of gold packed in 136 packets. Nearly Rs 1.3 lakh in cash was also seized."

SP Nimbargi asserted that the police teams are working tirelessly and the accused will be arrested soon.

Earlier, the police had said that the robbers, armed with a country-made pistol, threatened bank staff and customers, looted the cash and gold, and carried them away in bags.

According to investigators, around 4 p.m. on September 16, one of the robbers -- wearing a mask -- entered the bank and remained inside until his associates arrived.

It is suspected that he had been visiting the bank for a few days to observe operations and identify key points.

At around 6 p.m. on September 16, the gang struck.

While two robbers waited outside, the others tied the hands and legs of staff and customers inside the bank before carrying out the robbery.

