K'taka: BJP alleges drug mafia thriving in state, seeks Home Minister Parameshwara's resignation

Bengaluru, Dec 29 The Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday charged that the drug mafia is flourishing across the state and alleged that the Congress-led government is facilitating its activities, demanding the resignation of Home Minister G. Parameshwara.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state headquarters, Jagannath Bhavan, in Bengaluru, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy demanded that the Home Minister step down if he is incapable of running the Home Department.

Narayanaswamy alleged that drug mafias have flourished across the state and accused the Congress government of actively facilitating their operations, claiming that the government itself had turned into a “drug government”.

At the press conference, Narayanaswamy released a poster reading, “Minister who claims ignorance, resign and go.”

He questioned how long the Home Minister would continue to “ruin the state” by offering excuses.

“You step down from power. If someone else has the capability, let them govern,” he said.

Addressing Home Minister G. Parameshwara directly, Narayanaswamy asked whether the prevailing situation reflected the minister’s helplessness or whether there was a conspiracy by others to malign him, and demanded clarity on the matter.

Reiterating his allegations, Narayanaswamy said drug mafias had flourished across Karnataka with the alleged backing of the Congress government, repeating his charge that the administration had turned into a “drug government”.

He said reports were emerging about drug manufacturing units operating in different parts of the state.

Claiming that law and order in Karnataka had completely collapsed, Narayanaswamy said the BJP had been highlighting the issue from the beginning with what it described as evidence.

“Rape cases have occurred, many lives have been lost and murders have taken place, but this government has failed to prevent them,” he alleged.

Making serious allegations, Narayanaswamy said there was growing suspicion that the government itself was involved in running the drug trade.

“Our government is not arresting drug peddlers. Maharashtra Police had to conduct raids on drug manufacturing units at three locations in Mysuru and Bengaluru,” he said.

He questioned whether the state Home Department had become defunct and asked what the intelligence wing and police machinery were doing.

Narayanaswamy alleged that after Maharashtra Police exposed these cases, the Congress-led government in Karnataka attempted to claim credit, projecting the action as its own.

He further alleged that the government was patronising drug sale hubs.

“The land of sandalwood has turned into a ganja hub. Students are forced to think twice about whether they should even go to college,” he said.

Stating that the functioning of the Anti-Naxal Force had almost come to a halt, Narayanaswamy demanded that it be converted into an Anti-Drugs Force to completely uproot the drug network. He accused the Congress government of thoroughly destroying the state and urged the Chief Minister to act immediately.

“Let the Chief Minister decide whether he or the Home Minister should resign,” he said.

MLC Bharathi Shetty, state BJP spokesperson Prakash Shesharaghavachar and BJP leader R. Rudraiah were present at the press conference.

