K’taka BJP calls Bengaluru cafe blast bomber & conspirator as 'brothers' of Congress

Bengaluru, April 12 The Karnataka BJP on Friday attacked the Siddaramaiah government after the arrest of two men by the NIA in the Bengaluru cafe blast case, saying that the terrorists were 'brothers' of the Congress.

Taking to social media, Karnataka BJP stated, “National Investigation Agency (NIA) detains ‘Brothers’ of Congress in Rameshwaram Blast case. Ever since Jihadi Tipu Sultan’s admirers came to power in Karnataka, terrorists have got a free ride.”

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s ‘Ease of Doing Terror’ Policies have prompted ISIS to now set up its shop in Karnataka. The only guarantee that CM Siddaramaiah has fulfilled is converting prosperous Karnataka into a terror hub,” the BJP stated.

The BJP had earlier hit out at Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar after he said that the business rivalry angle was also being probed. State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra had said that if the Congress leader's conduct remained the same, his name would be included in the "list of anti-nationals".

Vijayendra had further attacked that the "my brother policy" of the Congress government in Karnataka has become a "great threat" to the people. "I claim this because, when the cooker blast took place in Mangaluru, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar said that the accused were his brothers. He gave them a clean chit.”

Terming the blast a "terrorist act", Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka had claimed that whenever Siddaramaiah came to power, terrorists get "emboldened".

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested bomber Mussavir Hussain Shazib and his accomplice Abdul Matheen Taha from a hideout in Kolkata city.

After gathering inputs about their movements in Assam and West Bengal, the NIA arrested the accused, carrying a Rs 10 lakh cash award.

Mussavir Hussain Shazib a.k.a. Shazeb, 30, is a resident of Thirthahalli town in Karnataka's Shivamogga district.

Another conspirator, Abdul Matheen Taahaa a.k.a. Matheen a.k.a. Taha a.k.a. Vignesh.D a.k.a. Sumit., is also wanted in other cases.

“Mussavir Hussain Shazib is the accused who placed the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the cafe and Abdul Matheen Taha is the mastermind behind the planning, execution of the blast and subsequent evasion from the clutches of law,” NIA sources said.

