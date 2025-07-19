K'taka BJP calls Surjewala ‘Super CM’ after grants sanctioned to MLAs post meeting with Cong leader

Bengaluru, July 19 Taking a jibe at the decision of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to sanction Rs 50 crore each for local area development to all MLAs, especially those from the ruling party, following their one-on-one meeting with Congress National General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, the state BJP has dubbed the Karnataka Incharge as the 'Super CM' of the state.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Legislative Assembly, R. Ashoka stated on Saturday, "For the past 26 months, Congress MLAs were unable to even walk with their heads held high in their own constituencies, as they hadn’t received a single paisa in grants from their own government. But thanks to the impact of six days of meetings held by Super CM Surjewala, they have now managed to get Rs 50 crore each sanctioned from CM Siddaramaiah."

Ashoka further stated with sarcasm, "Super CM Surjewala, congratulations to you for getting grants sanctioned for MLAs’ constituencies. Now, kindly earn some merit by ensuring that MLAs from the BJP and Janata Dal (S) also receive the sanctioned funds for their constituencies at the earliest."

He further stated, Super CM Surjewala's meeting with Congress MLAs has revealed deep dissatisfaction within the party, leaving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah rattled. In an attempt to save his chair, he is now allocating Rs 50 crore each to the MLAs.

Targeting Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar, he stated, "Dear Shivakumar, what do you mean when you say Opposition MLAs must wait patiently for constituency funds? Let us remind you, Mr. D.K. Shivakumar — the state treasury is not your Congress party fund. It is the hard-earned tax money of 6.5 crore Kannadigas. Stop this stepmotherly attitude and release funds equally for all constituencies."

Meanwhile, State President B. Y. Vijayendra responding to a question about disparity in fund allocation to MLAs, sarcastically said, “The Chief Minister has been kind, apparently.”

“Even after two years in office, Congress MLAs themselves have expressed dissatisfaction over lack of funds. To save his chair, the CM is enacting a drama regarding fund allocation,” he said.

He pointed out that Siddaramaiah has written a letter regarding release of Rs 50 crore to all MLAs in Karnataka. “Has the amount been released? When will it be released? When will it reach the MLAs? When will development work actually happen? These remain unanswered,” he remarked.

Responding to criticism, Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil stated, "The grants will be released to all MLAs. We will not follow disparity of the BJP government which did not release grants to our MLAs. CM Siddaramaiah has stated that the funds will be granted on the basis of need to all MLAs."

Facing mounting pressure from his own MLAs over no funds for development activities, CM Siddaramaiah had sanctioned Rs 50 crore for each of the state's 224 Assembly constituencies under the CM's Infrastructure Development Programme.

Of the Rs 50 crore Rs 37 crore will be earmarked for roads, bridges and other works. The remaining Rs 12.5 crore has been left to the discretion of MLAs for projects of their choice. The CM has also announced district-wise meetings with MLAs on July 30-31.

