K'taka BJP celebrates GST reforms with bursting of firecrackers, distribution of sweets

Bengaluru, Sep 22 Karnataka BJP celebrated GST reforms and implementation of the simplified GST 2.0 system by the NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with bursting of firecrackers and distribution of sweets in Bengaluru and other parts of the state on Monday.

Party leaders and supporters welcomed the development with celebrations at the BJP state office, Jagannath Bhavan in Bengaluru, where firecrackers were burst and sweets were distributed.

Slogans were raised hailing PM Modi for simplifying GST and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Later, sweets were distributed at shops in Malleswaram.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, Opposition Chief Whip in the Council N. Ravikumar, former Union Minister A. Narayanaswamy, BJP State Vice President N. Mahesh, Bengaluru North District President S. Harish, former National General Secretary of SC Morcha Chi. Na. Ramu, State Spokespersons M.G. Mahesh and H. Venkatesh Dodderi, Mohan Vishwa, State Media Convenor Karunakar Khasale, Co-Convenor Prashanth Kedenji, and several party workers were present.

BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra celebrated the implementation of the simplified GST 2.0 system by the NDA government, distributing sweets at shops and markets in Shivamogga on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the introduction of the two-slab GST system was like a Diwali gift to the people. "For this, the BJP conveys its congratulations to PM Modi and Finance Minister Sitharaman," he said and added that the celebrations were held to express gratitude to the Union government on behalf of the people.

Vijayendra said that while US President Trump had increased tariffs on several countries, at a time when major challenges were posed to India, PM Modi sent out a clear message that India will neither yield nor bow to anyone.

He criticised the Congress party, stating that it won many elections with the slogan of ‘Garibi Hatao (Eradicate Poverty)' but failed to eradicate poverty in the country. He stressed that India must now move towards self-reliance and transform into a prosperous nation, giving greater emphasis to indigenous products.

He further said that all matters must be approached with comprehensive planning to face global challenges, and that India must aim to transform into a developed nation by 2047.

Legislative Council members D.S. Arun and Dr. Dhananjay Sarji, Shivamogga District President N.K. Jagadish, City Mandal President Mohan Reddy, and several party workers were present.

