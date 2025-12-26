K'taka BJP chief Vijayendra predicts midterm polls in state, claims party will secure clear majority

Bengaluru, Dec 26 Karnataka unit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President B.Y. Vijayendra on Friday predicted midterm polls in the state amid internal strife within the Congress and asserted that the BJP would secure a clear majority whenever elections are held.

Vijayendra made the remarks after offering floral tributes as part of the Veer Balak Diwas programme at the BJP state office, Jagannath Bhavan, in Bengaluru.

“Whether the Assembly election is held in 2028 or tomorrow, I assert that the BJP will come to power by winning 130 to 140 seats with a clear majority. The BJP will form the government on its own strength,” he said.

Vijayendra further stated that given the internal turmoil within the ruling Congress, the state could face elections at any time. “Every day, the number of aspirants for the post of Chief Minister is increasing,” he remarked.

“Whenever elections are announced, BJP workers should take a vow to bring the party to power,” he added.

Referring to the recent town panchayat elections, Vijayendra said the BJP had achieved success beyond expectations.

He said the party secured a majority in the Bajpe and Kinnigoli town panchayats in Mangaluru district, the Manki town panchayat in Karwar district, and the Bashettihalli town panchayat. He later congratulated and felicitated the winning candidates of the Bashettihalli Town Panchayat in Doddaballapur taluk of Bengaluru Rural district.

Vijayendra said the Congress often criticises the BJP as a party of forward communities, but the BJP has worked to deliver justice to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and backward communities. This, he said, was evident during the tenures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and BJP-led governments.

Congratulating the winners of the town panchayat elections, he also advised those who lost not to be disheartened.

Vijayendra said Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not come from a political family. Starting as a booth-level worker, he organised party workers, served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, and has been leading the country as Prime Minister for the past 11 years. Being a BJP worker under such a leader is a matter of pride, he said.

He alleged that people were expressing anger against the administration of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and that the results of the town panchayat elections were an indication of the government’s failure.

“No one in the state is happy with the Congress-led government,” Vijayendra said, alleging that the party, which had raised many expectations, “removed its mask” within 48 hours of coming to power.

He claimed that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was providing Rs 6,000 under the Kisan Samman scheme and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had given Rs 4,000, the Congress government stalled these benefits.

Vijayendra also objected to the Congress-led government scrapping the ‘Vidya Nidhi’ scheme launched by former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for the children of farmers. He alleged that despite excessive rainfall in parts of North Karnataka, ministers had not even made courtesy visits to affected areas to understand farmers’ problems.

He said the programme on Friday was organised to commemorate the sacrifice of the Veer Balaks.

Recalling historical accounts, Vijayendra referred to incidents in which young children, aged around eight, attained martyrdom after refusing to convert despite pressure. PM Modi has worked to bring such sacrifices to the attention of the nation, he said.

Reacting to Vijayendra’s statement on midterm polls, Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa said those talking about midterm elections were daydreaming. He asserted that both the party and the government were stable and strong.

“We will complete the full term, and we will return to power as well. The BJP will never win the confidence of the people,” Mahadevappa said.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, IT and BT, Priyank Kharge also said the Congress had received a five-year mandate from the people and that the government would complete its full term. He added that statements made by BJP leaders had no value.

