K’taka BJP criticises Cong over plan to shift MLAs to resort ahead of RS elections

Bengaluru, Feb 26 Karnataka BJP has criticised the Congress over its plan to shift MLAs to a resort ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections for four seats scheduled to be held on February 27.

“The Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is mired in enjoyment which came to power through blatant lies. It has indulged in enjoyment of the taxpayers' money of the state and is back to resort politics again,” the Karnataka BJP wrote on social media.

BJP alleged that the people in Karnataka are migrating to other states after getting their children out of the schools but the Congress is taking the MLAs to resort for enjoyment.

“The ATM government has come to power not to develop the state, or to ensure welfare of the people. The Congress government is carrying out foreign trips, tours during Telangana state election, New Delhi trips to meet high command and resort tourism in the money of Kannada people and rendering them bankrupt,” the BJP said.

The BJP alleged that the single agenda of the Congress is to spend recklessly for the amusement of party leaders.

Karnataka Congress has planned to shift all MLAs to a resort in Bengaluru on Monday after the concluding of the session in the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council.

Sources state that the MLAs have been asked to stay in the resort and they will be brought to the Vidhana Soudha directly in a bus on Tuesday morning to vote.

The Rajya Sabha elections from Karnataka are being held for four seats. The Congress has fielded AICC Treasurer Ajay Maken, Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain and G.C. Chandrashekhar.

Senior BJP leader Narayansa Bandage and Kupendra Reddy, from the JD-S had filed their nominations as the candidates of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the Rajya Sabha.

The fielding of Kupendra Reddy as the fifth candidate has created intense competition between the ruling Congress and the BJP.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor