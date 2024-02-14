K'taka: BJP demands debate on 'collapse of law & order' in Assembly

Bengaluru, Feb 14 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka has demanded a debate on the collapse of law and order in the state, resulting in a heated argument between the members of the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP on Tuesday in the Assembly.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka, during in the 'question and answer session' said that Speaker U.T. Khader must allow him to raise the issue of collapse of law and order in the state.

Ashoka said that incidents of crimes against women should be discussed.

"The banners of swords and weapons are installed in Shivamogga, there is opposition to install 'Bhagwa flag' in the state. Cyber crimes have shot up. Though the issue was raised in the Belagavi Winter Session, the opportunity was not given," Ashoka said.

"The Speaker should not always side with the ruling party, he should also look towards his left," he added.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara intervened and stated that there was no hesitation in the debate over the matter, and he would discuss the murders that took place during the tenure of BJP in Bengaluru.

BJP MLAs and former ministers Araga Jnanendra and V. Sunil Kumar demanded that the opportunity should be given to debate over the collapse of law and order in the state.

Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge stood up and told them that it is them who ensure the collapse of law and order in the state, and they are the ones who discuss the matter in the Assembly. He further stated that let the development of arrest of farmers in Madhya Pradesh be discussed.

Speaker U.T. Khader asked BJP leaders to inform him about the matter and he would verify it.

The session witnessed heated exchange of words between the Congress and BJP legislators.

