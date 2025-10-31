K'taka BJP holds 'Ekata Nadige' march to mark Sardar Patel's 150th birth anniversary

Bengaluru, Oct 31 As part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of freedom fighter and former Union Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday organised an “Ekata Nadige” (Unity March) near the party’s state office “Jagannath Bhavan” here.

Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje, addressing the gathering, highlighted Sardar Patel’s unmatched role in uniting India. “Why has the situation arisen in this country that we have to organise a Unity March in the name of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel? There was a systematic conspiracy to sideline those who fought for the unity and integrity of this nation,” she said.

She alleged that as part of this conspiracy, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was humiliated and deliberately defeated in elections. “Sardar Patel, the ‘Iron Man of India’, had his suggestions ignored, leading to the partition of the country. From Kashmir to Hyderabad, India was divided into several provinces, and it was Patel who took it as a challenge to integrate them into one nation, while other leaders were busy lobbying for power and positions,” Shobha remarked.

Referring to the need for awareness about national icons, she said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured that Parliament discussed Ambedkar’s contributions exclusively for three days, spreading awareness about his work across the country. Meanwhile, the Congress uses the names of great leaders like Ambedkar and Patel only to divide communities.”

She further alleged that “certain groups” were misleading youth through the spread of drugs near schools and colleges. “This Unity March is not only about national integration -- it also aims to make India drug-free and instil patriotism among the youth,” she added.

BJP leaders, including MP P.C. Mohan, State Secretary Vinay Bidare, Bengaluru North District President S. Harish, Bengaluru Central District President Saptagiri Gowda, and several other party leaders and workers participated in the march.

In a related event, the Shikaripura unit of the BJP organised a “National Unity Walk for Aatmanirbhar Bharat” under the leadership of BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra.

The programme, held as part of the nationwide “Ekata Nadige” initiative under the slogan “One India – Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” began with floral tributes at the martyr’s memorial in Basaveshwara Park, Shikaripura. Tributes were paid to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first Home Minister and Iron Man, for his invaluable contribution to the nation’s unity, integrity, and solidarity.

