K’taka BJP infighting: Yediyurappa trying end my political career, says MLA Yatnal

Belagavi, Dec 9 As the BJP’s infighting intensifies in Karnataka, the party MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Monday alleged that the former Chief Minister and BJP Central Parliamentary Committee Member B.S. Yediyurappa is “trying to end his political career”.

“Yediyurappa had not allowed any leader from the Lingayat community to become the leader. All know how he finished the late BJP leader B.B. Shivappa politically. Likewise, he is planning to end my political career,” MLA Yatnal alleged.

He alleged that a camp is being formed in his Vijayapura constituency against him.

The BJP has also issued a show cause notice for his earlier statements questioning the authority of party state chief B.Y. Vijayendra.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also directed MLA Yatnal not to make remarks which can ‘embarrass’ the party.

Yatnal has raised the banner of revolt against Vijayendra and demanded that the senior leaders must be considered for the post of state chief. He had started agitation on the Waqf row, without waiting for the consent of Vijayendra.

MLA Yatnal had also gone to New Delhi with his supporters and complained to the high command. Karnataka In-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal had clarified that Vijayendra will continue as the state chief. MLA Yatnal was issued with a show-cause notice. The party leaders have stated that the action would be taken against MLA Yatnal once he gives his reply.

Sources said that opponents of Yediyurappa and party senior leaders including Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister for State Shobha Karandlaje, former CM Basavaraj Bommai, MLC C.T. Ravi and BJP National General Secretary B.L. Santosh are against Vijayendra continuing with his post.

Vijayendra will become the natural choice for the Chief Minister’s post if the party wins the Assembly election in 2029. The seniors are also miffed with Vijayendra as he is showing a dictatorial attitude toward them and not respecting their seniority.

Sources reveal that it is an open secret that MLA Yatnal is enjoying the support of senior leaders and managing to escape the harsh measure.

Yatnal represents the Vijayapura Assembly constituency which has a sizable number of Muslim votes. Yatnal is known as a staunch Hindutva leader and he had served as the Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles under late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The party leaders fear losing this seat if not for MLA Yatnal.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru's Yeshwanthpur BJP MLA S.T. Somashekar has said, "I will stand by those who have given us grants. My mind is with the Congress."

Responding to news that the BJP will soon take disciplinary action due to alleged anti-party activities against him, he said, "I am not engaged in any anti-party activities. I have spoken to the party president. Everyone knows who has said what. Action should be taken against them as well."

He added, "The Congress government is providing grants now. I haven't received any invitation to the BJP legislative meeting so far, but if I get a call, I will attend."

MLA Somashekar is considered to be close to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. He claimed that Shivakumar is his “godfather” who gave him an opportunity to come up in politics.

