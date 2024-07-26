K'taka BJP, JD(S) MPs protest in Delhi demanding CM Siddaramaiah's resignation

Bengaluru, July 26 Members of Parliament from both Houses, belonging to the BJP and JD(S), protested in New Delhi on Friday against the alleged corruption by Karnataka government.

Alleging misuse of tribal Board funds and illegal allotment of sites to the CM’s family, the MPs elected from Karnataka demanded the resignation of Siddaramaiah.

They raised slogans such as "The Congress is looting money of Dalits in Karnataka. Where is Rahul Gandhi?" "Where is Rahul Gandhi while corruption is happening in Karnataka?"

They also shouted, "Remove the corrupt Chief Minister."

MPs participated in the protest holding placards with slogans like "Return the looted money belonging to the ST community" and "Down with CM Siddaramaiah who swallowed crores in the MUDA scam."

Former CM and BJP MP Jagadish Shettar, claimed that CM Siddaramaiah did not allow a discussion in the Assembly regarding MUDA, which is an attempt to cover up the ‘scandal.’

Former Dy CM and BJP MP Govind Karjol alleged that there has been a scam of Rs 187 crore in the tribal Board, with money going into fake accounts.

He said that the Chief Minister, who manages the finance department, is responsible and must resign.

Bengaluru BJP MP, PC Mohan said that CM Siddaramaiah should take moral responsibility for the irregularities in the tribal Board and MUDA and resign.

