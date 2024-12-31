K'taka BJP leaders conduct poster drive against Priyank Kharge; detained

Bengaluru, Dec 31 The Karnataka Police detained BJP leaders on Tuesday in Bengaluru for carrying out a poster drive against state Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister, Priyank Kharge in connection with the contractor suicide case involving his close aide.

Speaking to the media at the BJP state office in Bengaluru, the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy demanded that the reasons behind deceased contractor Sachin Panchal's death must be determined through an investigation.

“The allegations of contract killing and honeytrapping associated with the case are serious in nature. Names of individuals from Solapur, Maharashtra, have surfaced, making this an inter-state issue. Hence, the investigation must be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI),” he demanded.

Narayanaswamy stated that Minister Priyank Kharge had taken this matter personally and challenged BJP and its leaders.

“No matter how much they shout or tear their clothes, I will not resign,” Minister Kharge reportedly said.

Narayanaswamy questioned, “What does this mean? Does this imply that our fight has no value? Is asking for justice a mistake?”

He further alleged that Priyank Kharge’s close associates were involved in the case.

“For this reason, do not take this matter personally. If allegations have been made against you, face them with courage and allow any type of investigation,” he challenged Minister Kharge.

Narayanaswamy accused Priyank Kharge of being evasive and mocking the situation.

“Minister Kharge says, ‘Give me the address of the protesters and tell me how many are coming; I will arrange tea and coffee for them.’ If this is not arrogance, then what is it?” Narayanaswamy asked.

“Would anyone come to your house to form a relationship with you?” he questioned Kharge.

“We are not here to build relationships; it is our right and duty to question the wrongdoing that occurred when we are in the Opposition,” he said.

He advised, “If you are unsure how to respond, seek guidance from others.”

He added, “Priyank Kharge seems to know everything about meddling in matters, yet he doesn’t seem to understand how to respond in this situation.”

He emphasised that the BJP’s demand for Minister Priyank Kharge’s resignation was expressed through posters, similar to the way Kharge had acted earlier. “The decision is yours, but the fight will not stop,” he warned.

Narayanaswamy stated that the case of Sachin’s suicide as created a stir across the state. The issue has already reached the public. Minister Priyank Kharge’s name has been mentioned in connection with the case, and not just the BJP but also Sachin’s family is demanding a CBI investigation, he said.

He stated that BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra, himself, and MLC Ravi Kumar had met the deceased’s family. “When we visited, local leaders and MLAs from Congress, including the Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, and the police were present. However, the family refused to let anyone from Congress enter their house,” he said.

He added, “Under pressure, the minister eventually entered the house to have a discussion. However, when we visited, the family welcomed us wholeheartedly. This family is not involved in politics; they only want justice, nothing else.”

Narayanaswamy further mentioned, “Our party workers and leaders had collectively raised Rs 10 lakh to give to the family. However, they folded their hands and said, ‘We do not want money; we want justice.’”

The family narrated their ordeal, saying that as Sachin’s body lay on the tracks three trains passed over it.

“It tore us apart,” Narayanaswamy said, adding, “The police have given no assurance of justice. The family of the deceased do not want a CID investigation; they have requested that the case be handed over to the CBI to ensure justice,” he maintained.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor