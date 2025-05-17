K'taka BJP leaders meet SP over tribal girl's death, warn police against cover-up

Ramanagara (Karnataka), May 17 Karnataka BJP leaders met the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Ramanagara district on Friday regarding the suspicious death of a minor tribal girl reported from the region on May 12, and warned the police against any attempt to cover-up the case.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka and Bengaluru South MP C.N. Manjunath met Ramanagara SP R. Srinivas Gowda at his office and sought details about the progress of the investigation.

Speaking to the media, LoP Ashoka said, "We have clearly conveyed to the police not to suppress the case and to ensure justice. It is our duty as the Opposition to demand justice, and we are doing so."

"The victim comes from a poor background. People are saying she was raped and murdered. A case of murder has already been registered. I visited the SP's office to inquire about the case," he added.

"The SP showed me various documents, including a video related to the case. The police appear to be confused. To confirm whether it was a case of rape and murder, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report is required. The SP informed me that it is expected in another three days. I have asked him to conduct a thorough investigation, especially since the girl belonged to a poor and backward community," LoP Ashoka said.

He also criticised the Congress-led state government, saying, "Since this government came to power in Karnataka, serious crimes have become commonplace. Every day, incidents of rape, murder, and law and order failures are being reported."

"This government should treat the case with seriousness, considering the victim's social background," he said.

"People are also saying that the girl was hearing impaired. There are many suspicions surrounding the case, and the victim's family maintains that it was rape and murder. Police say they have detained a few suspects and are gathering information. They have also recovered CCTV footage related to the case," LoP Ashoka added.

"I have told the police to expedite the FSL report and ensure that justice is served to the victim, who came from a humble background. People have lost trust in this government. Congress leaders are acting like Home Ministers at district and taluk levels, managing affairs on their own," he remarked.

The body of the girl, a student of class 8, was found abandoned in a semi-nude state on railway tracks near Bhadrapur on Monday.

Based on the CCTV footage, police have detained three suspects and are questioning them.

Multiple injuries were found on the girl's body.

Preliminary investigations revealed no signs of sexual assault, but authorities are awaiting forensic confirmation.

The girl had returned to her village for the summer holidays and went missing after attending a birthday party.

Her family and relatives allege that she was raped and murdered.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had visited the victim's residence, handed over a cheque of Rs 4.62 lakh, and assured the family ensuring justice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor