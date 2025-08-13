K'taka BJP legislators to visit Dharmasthala, SIT probe should conclude soon: Vijayendra

Bengaluru, Aug 13 Karnataka BJP state President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra said on Wednesday that party legislators will visit the temple town of Dharmasthala on Sunday (August 17) to seek the blessings of Lord Manjunatheshwara.

He also said that the investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the mass grave allegations should conclude soon.

The development has assumed significance against the backdrop of the ongoing investigation into the mass grave case.

Vijayendra made the remarks while participating in the hoisting of the National Flag as part of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign at the residence of party worker Lakkaswamy in Maruthi Layout, Guttahalli, Bengaluru.

Giving details about the visit to the pilgrimage centre, Vijayendra said, “Next Sunday, August 17, we will visit Dharmasthala along with all senior legislators and MLCs. We will take darshan of Lord Manjunatheshwara and return. We are visiting Dharmasthala as devotees of Lord Manjunatha rather than as BJP party workers.”

When asked about the controversy surrounding the SIT investigation into the Dharmasthala murders case, he said, “The BJP has clarity on this. The SIT investigation should conclude at the earliest. It cannot be dragged on any further. The truth must come out, and confusion should end immediately. People are also discussing the alleged role of the Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and other anti-social elements in connection with the probe.”

“We will pay a visit to Dharmasthala and take darshan of the deity,” he reiterated.

When asked whether the visit is intended to send a political message, Vijayendra maintained, “We are visiting Dharmasthala to worship Annappa Swamy and Lord Manjunatheshwara.”

Sources confirmed that at least 20 BJP legislators and senior leaders will visit Dharmasthala and perform worship to send out a message in the backdrop of alleged propaganda aimed at defaming one of the major Hindu pilgrimage centres. The BJP leaders are reportedly planning to travel from Bengaluru to Dharmasthala in about 200 cars along with their supporters, sources added.

Speaking about the campaign, Vijayendra said, “The BJP Karnataka unit has undertaken the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ (National Flag on Every House) campaign, reaching out to the homes of party workers in villages, taluks, and district centres to encourage the hoisting of the National Flag atop every house. This is being done in line with the wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party's National President J.P. Nadda. The campaign is being carried out to express love and dedication towards the nation.”

As part of the campaign, national flags were distributed to party workers in the Malleshwaram Assembly constituency in Bengaluru, represented by former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MLA C.N. Ashwath Narayan, he said.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the mass grave case, will begin the final phase of excavation at the 13th burial site on Wednesday. The developments are being closely monitored, as no significant evidence has been recovered in the past 13 days of excavation in the temple town of Dharmasthala.

The matter is also scheduled to be discussed in the Assembly session. The BJP will discuss attempts and conspiracies to defame the pilgrimage centre Dharmasthala by an unknown complainant.

