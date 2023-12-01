K'taka BJP MLA courts controversy with 'Congress supporting bomb planters' remark

Bengaluru, Dec 1 BJP MLA N. Muniratna on Friday stirred a controversy by saying that the Congress is "supporting" those who plant bombs.

Talking to reporters, BJP MLA Muniratna said: "Bomb threats to schools are increasing due to Congress support."

"I won't say the law and order system has collapsed in the state," Muniratna said.

He called upon the state government to ask its ministers to speak with responsibility and said state Housing Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmad Khan's remark that the Congress in Karnataka has compelled all MLAs to salute a Muslim Speaker had hurt the people.

However, Khan had apologised later for the remark.

Reacting to the recent bomb threat incident, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had said evil forces have the intention of destroying law and order system.

"These threat mails and letters should be investigated properly. The state government should not hesitate in taking assistance from the Centre in this regard," Kumaraswamy said.

