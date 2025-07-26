K’taka: BJP MLAs discuss tunnel project, city division; to raise issues in monsoon session

Bengaluru, July 26 Karnataka BJP MLAs from Bengaluru held a meeting in the city on Saturday and decided to raise strong opposition against the Congress-led government’s ambitious tunnel project and the proposed division of Bengaluru city.

The meeting was chaired by Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, R. Ashoka, and BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, R. Ashoka stated, “The division of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is being carried out solely to ensure the Congress party’s electoral victory, not for the city’s development. We are opposing the plan to divide Bengaluru into five corporations. This is harmful to the interests of the city. In the future, one corporation may end up fighting with another.”

“We have already initiated legal proceedings. Petitions have been filed in both the High Court and the Supreme Court,” he added.

Ashoka further asserted, “We are committed to ensuring that Bengaluru remains united and is not divided. This is a government acting against the will of the people. No one has demanded that Bengaluru be divided. The Congress knows that if BBMP continues in its present form, it cannot win elections. So, they are pushing for division. They have imposed taxes on everything and are hoping to win at least in two corporations and showcase it to Rahul Gandhi.”

Commenting on the tunnel road project, Ashoka said, “We are not against development. We don’t object to the concept of a tunnel road. But they have allowed a blacklisted company to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR). This company was caught copying details from another project and fined Rs 15 lakh. After such an incident, the company should have been blacklisted, not given further responsibility worth Rs 7 to Rs 8 crore.”

“This is a scheme for black money. They are planning to fix toll charges between Rs 700 and Rs 800 for the tunnel road. Who can afford that? Only luxury car owners. Common people will have no access. We strongly oppose this exploitation,” he emphasised.

Ashoka also raised safety concerns, stating that the Metro is already being constructed underground in Bengaluru. “If the tunnel road is built beneath it, it could compromise safety. Do not make Bengaluru so vulnerable.”

He also pointed to a controversy involving the Hebbal flyover, saying that there are 45 acres of land available with the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB).

“The Metro was supposed to acquire this land. But the government has allotted only 9 acres to benefit a private lobby. The Hebbal junction is a strategic location. We will raise all these issues in the upcoming session,” Ashoka said.

Addressing the media after the meeting, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra stated, “Today we discussed various pressing issues of Bengaluru city. Despite Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar holding power, there is no scientific planning in terms of the city’s development.”

“Projects like the underground tunnel road and the division of BBMP into five zones are not in the best interest of the city. Similar experiments in metro cities like Mumbai have failed. The Congress government is committing a grave injustice by pushing this plan. The BJP has opposed this from the beginning and will continue to oppose it,” Vijayendra declared.

He further alleged that tenders for the tunnel project are being invited in haste, without proper discussion or scientific evaluation.

“They have permitted blacklisted companies to implement the project. If the Congress government and Shivakumar are in such a hurry, it raises serious questions about their intent, whether they are truly thinking about public welfare or pursuing other motives,” Vijayendra said.

Highlighting another issue, he noted, “Thousands of houses are ready for housewarming ceremonies, but NOCs have not been issued. This has created a strange and frustrating situation. Neither the state government nor Dy CM Shivakumar is showing concern. We held a detailed discussion on this matter today.”

