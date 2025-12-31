K’taka BJP objects after Pakistan reacts to Bengaluru demolition

Bengaluru, Dec 31 Karnataka BJP on Wednesday raised objections after Pakistan reacted to the Bengaluru demolition controversy, saying that the neighbouring country’s comments raise national security concerns.

“How did Pakistan’s Foreign Affairs Minister come to know about a demolition drive in Bengaluru? They must have received a call from here. Some sleeper cell or terrorist would have informed them,” Ashoka alleged.

“How is it possible that a message reaches Pakistan within a day of the demolition? This itself shows the presence of terrorists here,” he claimed.

Ashoka also objected to the visit of a Kerala MP to the demolition site in Bengaluru, saying that a minority MP from Kerala rushed to the demolition site.

“He should have been arrested and sent to jail. Why has the government not taken action against him?” he said.

He alleged that the Congress government was acting under political pressure due to elections in Kerala, claiming that for the sake of elections in Kerala, the Congress is sacrificing the interests of Karnataka.

Ashoka said he possessed documents showing that house allotment for 13,999 flood-affected victims in the State was still pending.

“This government does not have the capacity to provide houses to flood victims. They are living under trees and on streets without electricity. But here, food is ready, and electricity connections have been provided without any shame,” he alleged.

Targeting officials of the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (Bescom), he said, “Aren’t you ashamed? Don’t you have humanity? How could you provide power connections here?”

He claimed that insulated wiring had been used at the site, while unprotected wires were used even near his own house.

“Are there electricity meters installed here? If an accident occurs, it will become international news,” he said.

Ashoka further alleged that while the government threatens demolition for minor violations, officers who cleared encroachments were now being questioned.

“If this becomes the norm, how will the government carry out demolition drives anywhere in the State?” he asked.

Referring to information provided by a Deputy Commissioner, Ashoka said demolition drives had been carried out at nearly 40 locations, covering about 150 to 200 acres, including the disputed site.

“Will the government build houses for all of them? Many of them are local Kannadigas. Their plans were sanctioned, they paid taxes, and yet their houses were demolished,” he claimed.

He alleged that those rehabilitated at the site were Bangladeshis and that there was no evidence to prove they were Indian citizens.

“The residents claim they came from Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. But how did they reach those States in the first place?” he questioned.

Ashoka also launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, alleging that the government was acting under directions from Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and K.C. Venugopal.

“The entire government has knelt for a single tweet,” he alleged.

He criticised the Chief Minister for sharing a stage with Kerala leaders after Karnataka was dubbed a “bulldozer state” by politicians from Kerala.

“What moral right does Siddaramaiah have to remain Chief Minister of Karnataka?” he asked.

