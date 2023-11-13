K'taka BJP president Vijayendra meets former CM Bommai; seeks guidance

Bengaluru, Nov 13 Newly appointed Karnataka BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra on Monday met former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and sought his blessings and cooperation.

After the meeting, Vijayendra maintained that he had sought his guidance. "Bommai was happy that the high command made a good decision and also said it had given a big boost to the party," he stated.

Vijayendra further stated, "Bommai assured that not only him, all senior leaders are going to be with him and Lok Sabha elections need to be fought unitedly."

Bommai also suggested taking up statewide tours to strengthen the party, Vijayendra maintained.

Bommai stated, "State President Vijayendra had visited my residence and wished me on the occasion of Diwali. He also discussed party organisation."

"I wished him to strengthen the party during his tenure," he stated.

Vijayendra will meet former CM S.M. Krishna and former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda during the day.

