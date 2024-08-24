K’taka BJP slams Cong for alliance with NC, says must clarify on Article 370

Bengaluru, Aug 24 Karnataka BJP on Saturday slammed Congress for its alliance with National Conference (NC) in J&K, saying that they must clarify their stand on Article 370.

“Is Congress in favour of implementing two different laws in the country? NC has said in its manifesto that it would reinstate Article 370. Congress needs to clarify its stance on Article 370,” BJP state General Secretary V. Sunil Kumar told media persons.

He further questioned whether Congress is preparing to bring two laws and two flags back into the country, adding that the BJP abrogated Article 370 while the NC is now saying that they would reinstate it.

“Congress and Rahul Gandhi must answer to the people of the country,” he said.

He said that the revocation of Article 370 by the BJP has led to the introduction of reservations for SC/ST and OBCs in J&K for the “first” time since independence.

He also criticised Congress for “forgetting” the national interest by thinking that anyone can become an ally during elections and also questioned whether Congress justifies the stone-pelting against soldiers that frequently occurred earlier in the region.

“It was the BJP government that replaced stones with laptops in the hands of the youth in the region,” he said.

He criticised the deteriorating law and order situation in Karnataka, stating that there is now a situation where people no longer fear the police and expressed concern over incidents of murder, robbery, and rape.

He raised concerns about who is behind these activities, mentioning that when the Hubballi incident of the murder of student Neha Hiremath occurred, the Chief Minister and the Home Minister dismissed the charges of ‘Love Jihad’.

He insisted that the government and district administration should reveal who is behind these criminal activities and urged the government to take action to protect women.

