K'taka BJP slams Cong MP for 'South India separate nation' remarks

Bengaluru, Feb 1 Karnataka BJP on Thursday slammed Congress MP D.K. Suresh over his "South India separate nation" remarks and for allegedly dividing India.

“On one hand Rahul Gandhi is carrying out Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and on the other hand MP and KPCC Chief D.K. Shivakumar's brother D.K. Suresh calls for Bharat Todo. This is the same mind set of Congress which led to partition,” Karnataka LoP R. Ashoka said.

He also asked the senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh that if an elected MP who has taken an oath to protect the sovereignty and integrity but India calls for dividing India isn't it a violation of his oath?

“Congress President Kharge, isn't this an insult to Babasaheb Ambedkar's constitution?” he said.

Congress MP D.K. Suresh has stirred a controversy saying that discrimination is done on the lines of north India and south India. “If this continues, the country will have to be divided,” he had said.

Suresh had said that the money for south India is allotted to north India. “Due to such favours, the South is facing financial difficulties. If this continues inevitably we will have to raise a voice to make South India a separate nation,” Suresh said.

On the interim budget, he said that the title of the budget is changed and given different ‘desi’ names to make a new budget.

“There is ambiguity on the performance of last year. The doubts are beginning about the conditions and status of the nation,” he said.

Suresh said that the BJP has made few announcements with regard to elections. “The budget is all about slogans. Those who ridiculed our guarantee schemes are all set to face elections in the name of guarantees,” he said.

