K’taka BJP slams Health Minister on Savarkar ‘beef eating’ remarks

Bengaluru, Oct 3 Karnataka BJP on Thursday slammed Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao over his ‘Savarkar ate beef’ remarks.

"What is Dinesh Gundu Rao trying to promote? Has he started some new business? He is only speaking to gain support for his business. Is he supporting cow slaughter or justifying the consumption of beef," said BJP MLC C.T. Ravi.

He said that there is a difference between ‘fundamentalism’ and ‘nationalism’, saying that fundamentalism divided the country and caused the partition of “Akhand Bharat”.

“It led to the creation of Pakistan and the mass killing of lakhs. Nationalism, on the other hand, is filled with patriotism and can preserve the nation. Fundamentalism led to the creation of Pakistan. What does Dinesh Gundu Rao and his party stand for,” he said.

Ravi further questioned whether they (Congress) aim to support fundamentalism and create more Pakistans.

"Was Mahatma Gandhi in favor of cow slaughter or against it? Gandhi had once stated that if he ever got power, he would completely ban cow slaughter. Now, is Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and his party supporting Gandhian ideology or opposing it," he said.

He added that if they (Congress) support Gandhian ideology, they cannot justify cow slaughter or beef consumption but if they support Jinnah's ideology, they (Congress) would justify cow slaughter, the partition of India, and the consumption of beef.

Ravi urged Gundu Rao to clarify whether he stands with Gandhi's or Jinnah's ideology.

He asserted that a civilised society needs Gandhi, but only Savarkar’s ideology can protect the nation. "For a society to have values and non-violence, Gandhi is essential. But if non-violence alone could protect the nation, India wouldn’t have had to build one of the world's largest armies or develop nuclear weapons. We wouldn’t need missiles or AK-47s," he said.

"Had our military not been powerful, Pakistan would have finished India’s story by 1948," he stated.

Ravi remarked that Savarkar dreamt of a strong India and a powerful Indian army.

"Savarkar's ideology strengthens Indian identity. Giving in to Jinnah's demands would never align with Savarkar’s thoughts. It was unfortunate that India was partitioned while Gandhi was alive," he concluded.

Opposition leader R. Ashoka has also slammed Congress, saying that for the Congress, criticising Hindus has become their religion.

“Savarkar has passed away and is in heaven, at least leave him alone now,” he said.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao stated on Wednesday on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi that BJP’s iconic figure of freedom struggle, Savarkar, a Chitpavan Brahmin was a consumed meat and he was not against cow slaughter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor