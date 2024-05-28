K'taka BJP stages protest over law & order situation, potholed roads

Bengaluru, May 28 The BJP staged a large-scale protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Tuesday alleging the collapse of law and order in Karnataka and the poor state of the roads.

Addressing party workers, former Chief Minister, DV Sadananda Gowda charged that under the Congress government, law and order had become nonexistent in Karnataka.

"Street fights and hooliganism are on the rise. There is concern over the safety of women and youth stepping out of their homes. Elders fear for their lives due to potholed roads," he said.

He said that an officer ended his life on Monday, shedding light on the prevailing corruption as it is a known fact that they are under pressure from the CM, Dy CM, and ministers.

"The BJP stands with the officers. Do not contemplate ending your lives," Gowda appealed.

He warned that if the potholes were not filled immediately and corruption continued, the BJP would launch a massive agitation and steer the government onto the right path.

Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka maintained that Dy CM Shivakumar had claimed that through 'Brand Bengaluru', the city would be developed on the lines of Singapore and New York, however, even after a year, not a single rupee had been released for its development.

“Bengaluru contributes about 60 to 65 per cent of the state's tax revenue. CM Siddaramaiah staged a 'My Tax, My Right' agitation in New Delhi. Now, Bengaluru residents are gearing up for a similar agitation in the city,” Ashoka stated.

“The rains have given a preview as the roads are filled with potholes and garbage. Garbage collectors have not received salaries since January. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed the removal of dry trees and branches.

"I challenge that not a single dry tree or branch posing a threat of falling on people has been removed," Ashoka claimed.

Former Dy CM, Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan and others were present at the protest.

