K'taka BJP to hold 100th 'Masada Madhurya', celebrating culture on September 28

Bengaluru, Sep 16 Karnataka BJP has announced that the 100th 'Masada Madhurya' (unforgettable melody) programme, organised to strengthen and promote culture, will be held on September 28 at the Telugu Vijnana Samithi Auditorium in Bengaluru.

The programme is organised by the cultural wing of the state BJP unit, 'Jagannath Balaga'.

Addressing a press conference, former Deputy Chief Minister and MLA C.N. Ashwath Narayan stated that a grand procession (Shobha Yatra) will commence from the BJP State Office at 9.30 a.m.

Several teams from across the state will participate. The inauguration will take place at 10.30 a.m., and there will also be an exhibition related to the 100 programmes.

"Extensive preparations have been made for the 100th celebration of the 'Masada Madhurya' programme," he stated.

"Our identity is our culture. It reflects the personality, it brings together all diverse people and achieves unity in diversity. In this direction BJP believes strongly in cultural strengthening and promotion. In this direction, we started the 'Masada Madhurya' programme. The BJP has decided to celebrate it in a very big and meaningful manner," he stated.

"We strongly believe in culture. In this direction, former PM late Atal Bihari Vajpayee is still remembered, because of his speeches which included shayaris and the culture of the land. He is remembered for his excellent speeches. He was also a great poet. We want the great character of Vajapayee to be inculcated in everyone. Even the culture includes politics. The artist, politician and culture, the mix of three is 'Masada Madhurya' event," Ashwath Narayan stated.

Ashwath Narayan reiterated that former Prime Minister Vajpayee was a poet at heart.

Stating that the BJP is committed to prioritising the cultural sector, he shared, "The programme was started on November 1, 2014, and was inaugurated by Master Hiranyayya. Now, they are preparing for the 100th celebration, with several renowned state teams performing at the event. Emphasis has been given to fields such as art, dance, and literature."

The logo for the 100th Masada Madhurya celebration was unveiled, and a short film showcasing the journey of the programme was screened.

Giving further details about the event, Ashwath Narayan stated that at 11 a.m., the main gathering will feature BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, Union Ministers, and other dignitaries. Several discussion forums will also be held. From 12 pm to 12.35 pm, a play depicting the birth and development of the BJP will be staged, he stated. There will also be a cultural programme and a discussion forum on the role of art in nationalism and nation-building, he added.

Stand-up comedian Raghavendra Achar will perform, and there will be cultural programmes and felicitation ceremonies, he stated.

In the concluding session, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, BJP National General Secretary B.L. Santosh, former Chief Minister and MP Jagadish Shettar, former Chief Ministers D.V. Sadananda Gowda and Basavaraj Bommai, former BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel, Core Committee Member Nirmal Kumar Surana, State Coordinator of Masada Madhurya Programme Dattaguru Hegde, and State Coordinator of BJP Art and Cultural Cell Roopa Iyer will participate, he stated.

Ashwath Narayan stated that the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17 will be celebrated in a meaningful and grand manner. A song dedicated to Prime Minister Modi has been released.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor