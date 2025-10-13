K'taka BJP to hold statewide padyatra to promote Sardar Patel's life & ideals

Bengaluru, Oct 13 The Karnataka BJP unit said on Monday that the party will conduct foot marches ('Padyatra') in every Lok Sabha constituency to create awareness and reach out to youth on contributions, life and ideals of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The BJP has said that it is not a political programme and invited general public to take part in the event.

Speaking at a press conference at the State BJP office -- Jagannath Bhavan, State BJP General Secretary Preetham Gowda said that there is a public perception that governments have failed to convey information about the contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to the youth of the country.

"The Union government will organise a 'Unity Walk' to reach out to youth with information about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, in line with the vision of an aware youth community," Gowda added.

"Foot marches will be conducted in every Lok Sabha constituency," he said.

He added that a 'national foot march' will be held as the final event.

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the initiative on October 6.

The Union government has decided to conduct several competitions.

"An essay competition will be held, and opportunities will be provided to create reels about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's achievements. These must be uploaded on the 'My Bharat Portal'," Gowda said.

"From October 31 to November 25, it is expected that the people will participate in foot marches covering distances of 8 to 10 km in each Lok Sabha constituency. Members of Parliament, legislators, and elected representatives will also participate," he added.

"Debates and discussion competitions will be organised on Sardar Patel's life and ideals. The purpose is to explain to the people why Sardar Patel is considered a "Man of Steel" in the society. He emerged as a farmer leader and contributed to social life through farmer movements. Efforts will be made to highlight his work in nation-building and social unity," Gowda said.

"A pledge for using indigenous products will be organised, along with Swadeshi fairs. Yoga and health camps will also be arranged. Efforts are being made to involve college and school students. Street plays on Sardar Patel's life are planned in places where youth gather, including malls and parks," he added.

BJP leader Preetham Gowda described Sardar Patel as the leader who laid the foundation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Viksit Bharat 2047" vision.

Many programmes will be conducted to raise awareness about Patel's efforts in unifying India, he said.

Five competition winners among the youth will get the opportunity to participate in the national foot march organised by the BJP.

State BJP Secretary Vinay Bidre and former State BJP Yuva Morcha General Secretary Mallikarjuna Balekayi were also present.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor