K'taka BJP to meet Governor, press for CBI probe into 'scandal' in tribal welfare board

Bengaluru, June 3 Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra said on Monday that a party delegation will meet Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot to press for the transfer of the investigation into the death of an employee of the Tribal Welfare Corporation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The death of Chandrashekaran P (52), the Superintendent of Karnataka Maharishi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation (KMVSTDC), who allegedly died by suicide on May 26 after leaving a note purportedly blaming senior officials for coercing him to facilitate misappropriation of funds, has triggered a political row in Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Vijayendra alleged that during the Lok Sabha elections, funds amounting to Rs 187 crore from the ST Development Board Corporation were transferred towards the Congress high command in Telangana, which were misused through various bank accounts for election purposes.

The Union Bank of India has written to the CBI to investigate the matter, even as Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) hastily to cover up his misdeeds, Vijayendra alleged.

The BJP is planning a massive agitation on this issue, he declared.

Vijayendra also claimed that the 'scandal' is not confined to the Minister for Youth Empowerment, Sports, and Tribal Welfare, B. Nagendra, whose name has come under the lens following Chandrashekaran's death.

The involvement of some prominent leaders is emerging now, and the truth will be revealed in the coming days, Vijayendra said, adding that it is impossible for the SIT to conduct a fair investigation as he insisted that the case must be handed over to the CBI.

Meanwhile, the leader of the opposition, R. Ashoka, said on Monday that the BJP would continue its agitation until Minister Nagendra resigns in connection with the tribal corporation 'scandal'.

“The Congress government has misappropriated funds worth Rs 187 crore meant for Dalits. CM Siddaramaiah is showing arrogance by not directing Minister Nagendra to resign. We have discussed meeting the Governor on this issue, besides launching agitations in Bengaluru and all other districts of the state,” Ashoka said.

State BJP General Secretary P. Rajeev told the media on Monday that if Nagendra does not resign by June 6, a delegation headed by Vijayendra and Ashoka will meet the Governor at the Raj Bhavan to demand the sacking of the Congress government in Karnataka.

Claiming that the money transfer occurred with the Chief Minister’s knowledge, he said that it would be impossible to transfer such a huge amount without the cooperation of the finance department.

“CM Siddaramaiah, is it possible to come out clean through an SIT probe? Can officers under your government summon you for questioning? If the CM wants to prove that he had no role in the scandal, he should hand over the probe to the CBI,” Rajeev said.

Responding to the allegations, CM Siddaramaiah said on Monday that he has not sought Minister Nagendra's resignation in connection with the tribal corporation case.

Dismissing rumours that the minister is putting pressure on him, the Chief Minister said that once the preliminary report of the SIT is submitted, a decision will be made based on the report.

