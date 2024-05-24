K’taka BJP to stage protest on May 28 against 'neglect' of Bengaluru by Cong govt

Bengaluru, May 24 Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra announced on Friday that the party would stage a large-scale protest on May 28 to condemn the disorderliness and chaos in state capital Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a meeting at the party headquarters here, Vijayendra said the BJP will organise protests in every ward to highlight the crisis that Bengaluru is facing.

“The roads in the city are all blocked, and vehicular movement comes to a standstill following two days of rain. There are people in Bengaluru who pay the highest taxes. Ever since the new government took over, not a single rupee has been granted for the development of Bengaluru,” he claimed.

“The commissioner says they are prepared to face any eventuality, even in the case of heavy rainfall. However, the statement has remained just a speech, and the shortcomings in the system remain the same. The government has hiked taxes on properties and for vehicle registration, but it has not helped the people of Bengaluru.

“The roads are pothole-ridden, while garbage management is also not done effectively. Though there are maximum number of ministers from Bengaluru, no one is bothered about the development of the city,” he said.

The state BJP chief also said the protest is meant to get justice for the people of Bengaluru.

“This is not a protest staged for the sake of it. It is strategised in a manner so that solutions are found for the issues,” he said.

The meeting of MLAs, former MLAs, and corporators from Bengaluru discussed the problems faced by the city in detail, Vijayendra said.

