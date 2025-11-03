K'taka: BJP to support sugarcane farmers' protest in Belagavi, says state unit chief Vijayendra

Bengaluru, Nov 3 Karnataka unit BJP president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Monday announced that he would travel to Belagavi on Tuesday to extend support to the ongoing protest by sugarcane farmers in the region.

Speaking to reporters after attending the BJP Chintan Varga session at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Bengaluru, Vijayendra criticised the Congress-led state government for its "failure to address serious issues" affecting farmers and rural communities.

He pointed out that sugarcane growers from Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, and Uttara Kannada districts have been protesting for several days, demanding fair prices and government intervention.

"The ministers are not even bothered about their demands. To express solidarity with the protesting farmers, I will travel to Belagavi tomorrow and join their agitation,” he declared.

Vijayendra accused the state government of neglecting rural distress and said that farmers in the Kalyana Karnataka and Kittur Karnataka regions have suffered extensive losses due to heavy rains.

"We toured the affected areas and found that district in-charge ministers were missing. Even departmental officials were indifferent. We urged the government to release relief immediately. However, instead of acting, the ministers are sitting comfortably in Bengaluru, blaming the Centre for not releasing funds, while the Congress government itself has failed to provide relief to distressed farmers," he charged.

Vijayendra also claimed that even after two and a half years in power, the Congress government has not managed to fill water tanks in Chamarajanagar district, forcing farmers there to protest as well.

"The government is not paying attention to these issues. Overall, this Congress government has not raised a single concern about the farmers’ plight. It shows complete apathy toward their problems, which is unacceptable," he said.

He further alleged that infighting within the Congress for the Chief Minister’s post has intensified.

"There are fights and clashes within the Congress party itself. Let’s wait and see what happens in November. But the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Agriculture Minister, and Revenue Minister must respond to the issues faced by sugarcane growers and farmers. That is their duty," Vijayendra asserted.

Commenting on Minister Priyank Kharge's recent statements about the RSS and the Central government, Vijayendra said: "Instead of focusing on his department, Priyank Kharge keeps talking about the world, the country, and the Sangh Parivar."

