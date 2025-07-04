K'taka BJP worker murder case: NIA arrests absconder on arrival from Qatar

Bengaluru, July 4 In a major breakthrough in its continuing investigation into the targeted killing of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Kumar Nettaru by cadres of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested a key accused, who had been absconding for the last two years.

An official statement mentioned stated that Abdul Rahaman was taken into custody by an NIA team at the Kannur International Airport in Kerala on his arrival from Qatar.

A total of four accused, including Abdul Rahaman and two other absconders, were chargesheeted by NIA in this case in April this year, taking the total chargesheeted in the case to 28, the NIA stated.

NIA had also declared rewards for information relating to six absconders. Abdul Rahaman was carrying a reward of Rs 4 Lakh for this arrest.

NIA investigations had revealed that Abdul Rahaman had, on the directions of PFI leadership, voluntarily harboured the main assailants and others involved in the case. He had fled to Qatar after the attackers were arrested, the NIA said.

Praveen Nettaru was brutally killed with sharp weapons by PFI cadres/members on July 26, 2022 in Bellare village of Sullia Taluk in Mangaluru District.

The killing was part of a larger conspiracy aimed at striking terror among the people and unleashing communal hatred and unrest in the society, the NIA stated.

The NIA, which had re-registered the case on August 4, 2022, is trying to track down the remaining absconder, the statement said.

The murder of Praveen Nettaru resulted in communal strife for a prolonged time in the coastal region of Karnataka. Praveen's murder resulted in a series of cases of revenge killings and stab incidents in the Mangaluru region.

Mohammad Fazil was killed by Hindu activist Suhas Shetty gang to avenge the killing of Praveen Nettaru.

Suhas Shetty was hacked to death recently to avenge the death of Fazil. To avenge the death of Suhas Shetty, a gang had killed Imtiyaz, a pick-up driver and the secretary of a local mosque.

