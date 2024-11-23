K’taka bypolls: NDA leads on 2 seats, Cong on 1 as counting of votes begins

Bengaluru, Nov 23 The counting of votes for three Assembly constituencies began in Karnataka on Saturday morning at 8 a.m. at designated places. The early counting trends indicate that NDA is leading in two segments and Congress on one.

The by-elections were held for the high profile Channapatna Assembly seat represented by Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H. D. Kumaraswamy, Shiggaon seat held by former CM and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai. Sandur seat, where BJP has never won, was represented by the Congress MP E. Tukaram.

The counting for the high-profile Channapatna seat is held at the Ramanagara Engineering College. Considering the sensitivity, Deputy Commissioner Yashvath Gurukar has issued prohibitory orders in the entire Ramanagara district.

The prohibitory orders will continue till Sunday night and public meetings, speeches, and celebrations are prohibited. The step is taken in the interest of maintaining law and order in the district.

The Karnataka police have made tight security arrangements as the seat has witnessed intense competition and recorded 88.80 per cent voting.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy represented the seat. His son Nikhil Kumaraswamy, is the NDA candidate and the Congress has fielded senior leader C. P. Yogeshwara.

Sources confirmed that Nikhil had taken the lead ahead of Congress candidate Yogeshwara initially in the postal ballots counting.

The counting for Shiggaon constituency is being held at the Government Engineering College at Devagiri in Haveri district. The initial voting trends lead to BJP candidate Bharat Bommai over the Congress contestant Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan.

Bharat is son of former CM and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai.

The Congress secured the lead in its traditional bastion Sandur constituency where BJP has never registered the victory. The counting is held in the premises of the Government Polytechnic College, Bellary.

Sources confirmed that Congress candidate Annapurna Tukaram has secured 6,959 votes and is leading by 2,586 votes over BJP candidate Bangaru Hanumanthu.

Political parties in Karnataka are eagerly waiting for the results of the bypolls to three Assembly constituencies, the results expected by noon.

The three went to the polls following the resignations by legislators who successfully contested the Lok Sabha elections.

Of the three seats, the Channapatna seat is considered the most high-profile, as it has witnessed a showdown between the families of former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda and Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress President D. K. Shivakumar.

Reports indicate widespread betting activity in the Ramanagara, Mandya, and Bengaluru Rural districts over the election outcomes. Some locals have reportedly staked assets such as cars, two-wheelers, gold jewellery, and even large sums of money. Wealthy landlords from Bengaluru and its surrounding areas are said to have placed bets worth crores of Rupees.

The results hold significant importance for the ruling Congress as well as for BJP and JD(S).

