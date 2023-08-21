K'taka celebrates Naga Panchami with fervour and gaiety

Bengaluru, Aug 21 People of Karnataka celebrated Naga Panchami, also known as Nagara Panchami festival, with religious fervour and devoutness on Monday.

Naga Panchami is one of the largely celebrated festivals in the state as an honor to serpent God.

Large number of devotees visited temples and offered poojas.

In the rural areas of the state, families visited anthills to pour milk into the holes of anthills and carried out special poojas.

The festival is celebrated with utmost sanctity by the devotees. Legends have it that the victory of Krishna over King cobra is commemorated on the day, which is popularly known as “Kalinga Mardan” is Hindu scriptures.

As this is the day of serpents, devotees pour milk into holes in anthills and ground.

Special recipes, especially sesame ladoos, are prepared on the occasion. The newly-married daughters are invited to the parents' house for the celebration in the north Karnataka region.

It is also known as the festival of women and in some regions of the state which is celebrated for three days.

People in IT city Bengaluru thronged temples and traffic was affected in and around major temples in the city.

Greeting the people on the occasion, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “Every creation by nature is a reflection of God. The main objective of Nagara Panchami is to honour and worship nature and maintain the equilibrium in nature. Let the festival Nagara Panchami bring happiness, peace, prosperity. My best wishes on Nagara Panchami to the people of the state,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

