K’taka: CID likely to take Suraj Revanna into custody in sexual assault case

Bengaluru, June 24 Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is likely to take custody of the grandson of former PM H.D. Deve Gowda Suraj Revanna on Monday for investigating him in the sexual assault case.

"CID is likely to take him into custody," sources told IANS. However, Suraj Revanna's counsel is planning to move a bail petition once the CID officially makes the submission seeking his custody.

Suraj Revanna was handed over to judicial custody for 14 days on Sunday.

The police have launched a hunt for Suraj Revanna's aide Shivakumar, who had lodged a complaint against the victim alleging extortion charges.

Meanwhile, the FIR lodged by the police revealed shocking details of alleged sexual assault by Suraj Revanna. The victim had alleged that Suraj Revanna and his aide repeatedly gave life threats if he dared to speak about the sexual assault on him.

The complainant had told the police that Suraj Revanna started with endearing messages with love symbols on WhatsApp chat and invited him to his farmhouse.

The FIR states that when the complainant went to the farmhouse, Suraj Revanna had given a peck (quick kiss, especially on the side of the face) on the victim's cheek and later "started smooching him". When the complainant resisted, Suraj Revanna threatened him that he would get him finished off if he didn't cooperate and sexually assaulted him.

Suraj Revanna had demanded an apology from the complainant for noncooperation and asked him to say "sorry". As per the instruction, the complainant had said 'sorry' to Suraj Revanna.

After the incident, the victim went into a depression. Suraj Revanna's aide Shivakumar had threatened and locked him up at a lodge. Somehow, the victim had managed to sneak out of the lodge room and reached Bengaluru.

When the victim shared the ordeal with his parents, the family members asked him to file a complaint. The victim had told police that he and his family face life threats and if they had to face any consequences, Suraj Revanna and his family should be held responsible.

Suraj Revanna is the brother of arrested former JD (S) MP Prajwal Revanna, the prime accused in the sex video scandal. His father H.D. Revanna was jailed but later released on conditional bail in a kidnap case linked to the sex video scandal. Bhavani Revanna, mother of Prajwal, is also an accused in the kidnap case but is also out on bail.

