K'taka CM briefs Central team on drought situation in state

Bengaluru, Oct 6 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday held talks with the Central inter-ministerial team that met him, and sought suitable measures in the interest of farmers of the state.

Explaining the drought situation in the state, the Chief Minister said that 195 taluks have been declared drought-prone.

"Farmers are suffering due to lack of rainfall in the state. Ninety per cent of the crop has been sown, of which over 42 lakh hectares have suffered crop damage. Farmers' fields are green but there is no yield," he told the team.

The CM said that the team must understand the situation during the tour, and convince the Central government about it so that the plight of the farmers in the state can be taken care of.

"There was scattered rain in the month of September. The monsoon is coming to an end. This has created fear of a shortage of drinking water and electricity," he said.

Due to lack of rain in Kodagu district, the water level in the K.R.S. dam is low. The state needs 33 TMC of water for drinking purposes.

"The number of small and medium farmers in the state has increased and their data has been collected in FRUITS portal. The crop survey has also been digitized and accurate information is made available. The crop loss compensation under prescribed NDRF guidelines is very low and needs to be increased," the CM said.

Siddaramaiah further said that additional compensation for crop loss is being given by the state.

