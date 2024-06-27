K'taka CM hits back after Vokkaliga seer asks him to step down and make way for Shivakumar

Bengaluru, June 27 Amid the reported infighting in the Karnataka Congress, Chandrashekara Swamiji, a prominent seer of the Vokkaliga community, on Thursday demanded Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to step down and pave the way for Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar to take up the job.

The Vokkaliga seer made the remarks at an event to mark the 515th birth anniversary of Kempe Gowda, the founder of Bengaluru, in the presence of the Chief Minister.

This development has stirred a debate in the political corridors of the state, reigniting the issue of Shivakumar becoming the CM for a 2.6-year term.

Chandrashekara Swamiji said, “Everyone has enjoyed the seat of power by becoming the Chief Minister except D.K. Shivakumar. Hence, I request our experienced Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to vacate the CM’s post and bless Shivakumar.”

Talking to the media after the programme, the seer reiterated, “It is Shivakumar's turn now. Hence, CM Siddaramaiah should vacate his chair for him. Later, Home Minister G. Parameshwara and Revenue Minister Krishna

“Who won 135 seats for the Congress in Karnataka? It was Shivakumar who spent money, toured the state, and ensured the party's victory. Siddaramaiah was sitting quietly before coming to power. I don’t want to comment further on this. But handing over power to Shivakumar is justice,” the Swamiji maintained.

The seer also said that he did not discuss the matter with Shivakumar.

“I am speaking my mind. He (Shivakumar) should have become the CM by now, but Siddaramaiah has not given him the opportunity and is holding on to the post. Someone should convince Siddaramaiah. I am not talking about the Vokkaliga community, I am vouching for Shivakumar,” he added.

Reacting to the remarks, CM Siddaramaiah said the party high command will decide on the position of Chief Minister.

“The Swamiji cannot decide on this. It is for the high command to decide, and what decision it takes will be followed,” the Chief Minister said.

