K’taka CM: How many plots did ex-PM Gowda's family get from MUDA?

Mysuru, (Karnataka) July 29 Reacting to the charges in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday questioned how many plots had former PM HD Deve Gowda’s family got from MUDA?

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, CM Siddaramaiah stated that Union Minister Kumaraswamy, who speaks a lot about the MUDA issue, had got an industrial plot in 1984.

“Kumaraswamy even got a possession certificate and later applied for a substitute plot. Did he set up any industry there?" CM Siddaramaiah asked.

“How many plots did Deve Gowda's family get when then Chairman Puttaiah was in the City Improvement Trust Board (CIDB)?” CM Siddaramaiah questioned.

The CITB is now called MUDA.

Responding to the BJP's proposed protest march from Bengaluru to Mysuru regarding the tribal Board and MUDA cases, he said, "Let them do it. We will also oppose it politically. It is true that there is a scam of Rs 84.63 crore in the Valmiki case. A SIT has been formed, and an investigation is ongoing. They (central government) are also getting it investigated."

"Was there no corruption during the BJP's tenure? That’s why I have listed 21 scams committed during the tenure of the BJP government. Some investigations are ongoing,” the CM stated.

“The Raghavendra Co-operative Bank case has been handed over to the CBI. The CBI has not completed the investigation to date. The BJP did not hand over even a single case to the CBI during their tenure.

“I had handed over seven to eight scams to the CBI. When we were in power, the BJP used to call the CBI a ‘thief-saving organisation’. Now, why do they love the CBI so much?” CM Siddaramaiah asked.

“I will provide all related documents,” he added.

Responding to the BJP's demand that he return the land allotted to him and allow an investigation, he said, "There is no blemish on me in the MUDA case. A judicial commission has been formed to investigate this. Did the BJP ever set up a judicial enquiry?"

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, they embezzled Rs 3,000 to 4,000 crore. I have demanded that this be handed over to a judicial enquiry or the CBI, but they did not agree,” he alleged.

“Although there is no fault, a judicial commission has been formed to remove any doubts from people's minds. We trust the police,” CM Siddaramaiah said.

