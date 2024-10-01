K’taka CM invited more trouble by returning sites: Ex-CM Bommai

Hubballi (Karnataka), Oct 1 Former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday that by returning the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites, CM Siddaramaiah has landed in more trouble.

Speaking to the media in Hubballi, he said that this action should have been taken by the CM earlier. "Had an investigation been conducted through High Court judges, the matter would have been resolved. No questions regarding Siddaramaiah's integrity would have arisen," he said.

"However, they defended themselves. Now that the Governor has granted permission for prosecution, a case has been registered, and an investigation has taken place. With the site being returned now, many questions have arisen, and by returning the site, they have made the issue more complicated," Bommai stated.

He further mentioned that an investigation must take place after an FIR has been filed. "On one hand, a Lokayukta investigation is underway, and on the other, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered an FIR and is conducting an investigation. Initially, Congress leaders claimed there was no wrongdoing. But now, by returning the plots, they have admitted a mistake," the former CM said.

Bommai also reminded everyone of what Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said when former CM B.S. Yediyurappa returned a plot in the past. Back then, CM Siddaramaiah had remarked that Yediyurappa, by returning the site, had admitted to his mistake. "The same applies to Siddaramaiah now.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathy, who is named as the second accused in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, returned the 14 sites to the MUDA.

She made a written submission to the MUDA and stated that she is submitting the return of 14 plots allotted in Vijayanagar Phase 3 and 4 in lieu of compensation for the use of 3.16 acres of lands by the Authority without land acquisition in Survey No. 464 of Kesare village, Mysuru.

When questioned about the investigation by the ED, CM Siddaramaiah stated, “Let them do whatever as per the law. I don’t know on what grounds money laundering charges are framed against me. As per my knowledge, it won’t amount to money laundering. You (media) could also think that. Because the MUDA case is about the allotment of compensatory sites. How can it become money laundering activity?”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor