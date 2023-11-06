K’taka CM is sure to lose his post before or after LS polls: BJP MLA Yatnal

Chamarajanagar (Karnataka), Nov 6 Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will certainly be replaced either before or after the Lok Sabha elections, BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said here on Monday.

In an indirect reference, he also expressed certainty over DyCM D.K. Shivakumar going to jail.

While speaking to reporters, Yatnal maintained that the legal team of the DyCM is based out of the national capital. "When Chief Minister Siddaramaiah can wait for a week to meet Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Can't he wait for one day to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he questioned.

After Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took charge, the state was hit by a severe drought. But the Congress is not even discussing, their entire focus is on changing the Chief Minister. On the other hand, the CM is totally occupied in saving his chair.

DyCM Shivakumar is busy rechristening Ramanagara district as Rahim Nagar district through appeasement, MLA Yatnal attacked.

He further said that after December, the Congress government will not have money to even pay the government employees as all funds are being diverted for the guarantee schemes.

"The employees of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) have not been paid for the past two months. Soon, the state government will become bankrupt like Punjab and Delhi," the MLA asserted.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah could be replaced any moment, he added.

--IANS

