K'taka CM making false statements on fertilizers' shortage: Union Minister

Bengaluru, July 26 Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affair and Pralhad Joshi, further strongly criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accusing him of misleading the people of Karnataka by making false statements regarding fertilizer supply to the state.

Pralhad Joshi stated that while the Karnataka government had placed a demand for 6.30 lakh metric tonnes of urea for the Kharif season, the Department of Fertilizers, in the interest of the state’s farmers, had already supplied 8.73 lakh metric tonnes of urea in a timely manner.

He further clarified that 7.08 lakh metric tonnes of urea have already been sold in the state so far. This large-scale distribution was possible only because the central government ensured adequate and timely fertilizer supply. "Despite these facts, CM Siddaramaiah is unnecessarily blaming the Centre, which is truly unfortunate," Joshi said, condemning the CM’s remarks.

Joshi said: "Lying seems to have become Siddaramaiah’s regular occupation. He habitually begins his statements by blaming the central government, regardless of facts."

He pointed out that state Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy himself had clearly stated that there was no shortage of urea in Karnataka and that sufficient stocks were available. "In such a situation, CM Siddaramaiah continuing to mislead the people with false statements is unacceptable," he said.

"On the issue of fertilizer supply and stock availability, the state Agriculture Minister has admitted the truth and publicly clarified it. Despite that, the Chief Minister is issuing false and baseless statements. He is using these lies to divert attention from the infighting in his government, the state’s worsening financial condition, and his administration’s failures. Making baseless accusations against the Central government to cover up his shortcomings is inexcusable," Joshi said.

The Department of Fertilizers (DoF) also clarified that it has ensured timely and adequate availability of 8.73 Lakh metric tons Urea against pro-rata requirement of 6.30 lakh metric tons to the State of Karnataka during the ongoing Kharif 2025 season so far.

During the same period, state has recorded sales of 7.08 LMT–much higher than the pro-rata requirement.

The DoF continues to closely monitor the situation and coordinate with state government to ensure Karnataka’s farmers have timely access to Urea throughout the Kharif season, it stated.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals amd Fertilizers J.P. Nadda to expedite the process of supply of 1.65 metric tonnes of Urea fertilizer as per the state's allocation in the interest of the farmers. "There is a spurt in the demand for Urea fertilizer and shortage is creating unrest among farmers," he underlined.

CM Siddaramaiah has written a letter to Union Minister Nadda in this regard on Friday.

"The government of India has allocated 11,17,000 metri tonnes of Urea to Karnataka for Kharif-2025, out of which the quality supplied till date is only 5,16,959 MT, whereas the state's requirement of Urea from April to July is 6,80,655 MT. Further, some of the fertilizer companies have expressed their inability to supply Urea fertilizer as per the allocation made by the government of India," CM Siddaramaiah stated.

