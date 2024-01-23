K’taka CM proposes essay competition on Gandhian solutions amid concerns over rising fascist forces

Bengaluru, Jan 23 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written a letter to state's Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, asking him to organise an essay competition for students on the rise of fascist forces in the country and the solutions proposed by Mahatma Gandhi.

Siddaramaiah has proposed holding the essay competition for students from class 6 upwards, including students in college, post-graduation, and research fellows. Excluding class 10 and 12 students who will be preparing for board exams, he has suggested the topic, 'The concerns of the 21st century and solutions given by Gandhian thoughts'.

In a detailed letter, the CM stated, "Seven and a half decades have passed since the killing of Rashtrapita Mahatma Gandhi. Throughout his life, Gandhi Ji practised and preached peace, non-violence, truthfulness, decentralisation, social justice, and other pro-humane stands. He also propagated the inevitability of maintaining diversity and inclusivity. The great personality was killed in a conspiracy.

"Even after the killing of Mahatma Gandhi, the nation has, by and large, been practising his principles. But recently, forces that propagate violence and hatred, stress centralisation over decentralisation, and snatch the rights of oppressed groups -- Dalits, women, tribals, farmers, labourers, and youth -- are becoming active. Forces that did not participate at all in the freedom movement and stood against Mahatma Gandhi Ji are trying to come to the forefront," Siddaramaiah said.

"Stephen Hawking and other scientists have raised concerns about the elimination of human beings from the planet in the backdrop of environmental crises, artificial intelligence, and the mind-set of enjoying violence. At the same time, languages spoken by a large number of people are swallowing the smaller ones. It is an established fact that if any society is losing its language, it is losing its existence," Karnataka CM stated.

"However, Gandhian thoughts have solutions for most issues. In this backdrop, if an essay writing competition on the subject 'The concerns of the 21st Century and solutions given by Gandhian thoughts' is held, it will help students to learn about Gandhi Ji. The competition could be held for students in government, aided, and private schools, colleges, and universities," Siddaramaiah said in the letter.

"Action can be taken to give suitable rewards to winners, and participants could be given certificates. I request you to formulate a proper plan for execution in this regard and take necessary action to organise the essay competition by the end of this month," the letter concludes.

The development is likely to trigger a debate in Karnataka.

